NMDOH offers call center support for vaccine registration

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health has announced that the DOH hotline is now offering support for questions surrounding vaccine registration. According to NMDOH, almost 300,000 New Mexicans have registered for the vaccine at the state’s website.

To register, users just need to create a profile, enter their health and additional information, and DOH will send them a notification when the vaccine is available to them. Those who have questions, would like support with the registration process, or those without internet access can dial 1-855-600-3453 and press option 0 for vaccine questions and then option 4 for tech support.

“New Mexico is working to deliver vaccine as quickly and efficiently as possible. We encourage everyone to register- and we are pleased to provide in-person support to assist with that process,” said Dr. Tracie Collins, Secretary-Designate of the New Mexico Department of Health in a press release.

Those who have other vaccine-related questions can call 1-855-600-3453 and press option 0 for vaccine questions.

Read Next: