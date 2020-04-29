NMDOH obtains court orders forcing 2 COVID-19 patients to self-isolate

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health is going after two New Mexico COVID-19 patients who they say refused to self-isolate.

The Department of Health tells the Santa Fe New Mexican that court orders were served this month to two patients. It’s unclear when or where the patients tested positive due to patient privacy.

A department spokesman says anyone refusing the order could be fined up to $5,000 or face jail time.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources