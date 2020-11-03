NMDOH no longer issuing personalized letters to employees

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Health Department will stop giving personalized letters to employees about their COVID-19 diagnosis. Workers had sought the letters in order to get time off from work after they tested positive. Health Department officials say demand for the letters has increased so much they can’t keep up. The state will instead offer guidance and best practices to both employees and employers about how to handle that time off.

According to a news release, NMDOH recommends that employees who have been exposed to a person who is positive for COVID-19:

If a person has been exposed to someone with COVID-19, there is a 14-day period during which they might become infected. That is sometimes called the “incubation period” for the disease. The 14 days runs from the last date they had close contact with the person with COVID-19. People who have had an exposure must quarantine at home for 14 days.

For employees who have tested positive for COVID-19:

The person must remain isolated at home until they are no longer infectious. Some people with COVID-19 have symptoms while others do not. The best approach to determining when isolation can be discontinued is based on when symptoms begin or, for those who don’t have symptoms, the time since the positive COVID-19 test was collected. Requiring a negative test to allow someone to return to work can be problematic because people may intermittently shed non-infectious virus for a while after they are no longer infectious. NMDOH says they do not recommend employers require employees to provide proof of a negative test before they may return to work.

For persons with confirmed COVID-19 who had symptoms:

Maintain isolation at home until all three of the following criteria are met:

At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared; AND,

At least 1 day (24 hours) has passed with no fever without the use of fever-reducing medication; AND,

Symptoms have improved.

For persons with confirmed COVID-19 who did not have any symptoms: