NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Like much of the country, New Mexico is seeing a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases as a new variant spreads. Last week, New Mexico had 550 COVID cases which is an uptick from recent weeks but far lower than during the height of the pandemic. The New Mexico Department of Health attributes this to the newer EG.5 variant which they said isn’t more dangerous but is more transmissible than other variants.

While it’s not a dire situation, the Department of Health said they are monitoring it. “I think we should always be on our guard and be slightly concerned to say, what’s going on in our environment causing there to be more COVID?” said Dr. Laura Parajon, Deputy Secretary of Health of the New Mexico Department of Health.

As fall and winter approach and kids head back to school, NMDOH is encouraging people to get their flu shot and the upcoming updates COVID booster which is slated to be ready next month.