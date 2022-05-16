SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest public health order expires Monday but another is on the way. Under the order, masks are required in all healthcare facilities, nursing homes, community homes, and residential treatment centers.

It also still requires businesses open to the public and schools to report COVID outbreaks. The only change from the previous order is eliminating the mask mandate for correctional facilities. The latest COVID numbers from Friday showed 50 current COVID hospitalizations, 7 deaths, and 388 new cases.