NMDOH honored state employees at Isotopes Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Health honored a group of workers they say have been instrumental in getting New Mexico through the pandemic. During State Employee Night at Isotopes Park, officials recognized Public Health Division Chief Nurse Heather Black and Medical Director Christopher Novak for their leadership in rolling out vaccines and testing.

Also honored Monday night were three members of the National Guard – Staff Sergeant Karina Lewandowski, Staff Sergeant Victoria Hern, and Lieutenant Colonel Tony Cordova. All five of the night’s honorees got to throw out the first pitches of the game.

