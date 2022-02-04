SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health announced Friday the public health orders in place related to COVID-19 will remain in place. This includes the requirement to wear masks in public spaces.

In a press release Friday, the department cited Omicron case counts hovering around 3,000 cases per day as being a reason for the extension. They say the highly infectious nature of the omicron variant “requires continued vigilance until the number of New Mexico hospitalizations decrease.”