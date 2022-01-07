NMDOH extends COVID-19 public health orders

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health extended the public health orders related to COVID-19 Friday, including mask mandate for public indoor spaces and a requirement that health care workers and certain other employees be up to date on their vaccinations. The current health order will remain in place until February 4, 2022.

On Friday the state also confirmed New Mexico is following federal guidelines which lessen the timeline for isolation and quarantine.

During Wednesday’s briefing, state health officials estimate omicron is as much as 10-times more transmissible than the original strain of COVID-19 that New Mexico first detected in the state in March 2020. Across the U.S., the CDC now estimates 95% of the new COVID cases in the U.S. are related to the omicron variant.