NMDOH enacts crisis standards of care for health care system

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:
nmdoh

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Monday the New Mexico Department of Health announced they are enacting a Crisis Standards of Care (CSC) for the state’s health care system. In a press release, the department said under CSC, facilities across the state will use a more standardized and equitable procedure for making decisions on who receives medical care.

Story continues below

Also, the release states before a facility reaches this point, they must temporarily suspend non-medically-necessary procedures. If hospitals need to move into CSC, the state will also extend limited legal liability coverage to providers who move to higher levels of care. Officials say NMDOH will offer a credentialing system for these providers soon.

Officials say the enactment of CSC is due to the strain the COVID-19 pandemic has put on the state’s health care system as well as existing staffing and resource shortages.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES