NMDOH: COVID-19 vaccine self-scheduling available for New Mexicans 40 and older

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health has announced that those who are registered online at vaccineNM.org and are 40 years old and older can now schedule their own COVID-19 vaccine appointments. According to the DOH, users can now log into vaccinenm.org using their confirmation code and date of birth, choose their location and then select from available appointments.

The department reports that event codes for New Mexicans 40 and older are no longer required however they are required for younger populations. “This has always been the goal- to provide New Mexicans as much flexibility as possible in scheduling their vaccine appointments,” said DOH Cabinet Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins in a press release. “And in the coming weeks, we intend to offer self-scheduling for all New Mexicans 16 years and older.”

DOH states that if a user doesn’t immediately find an available appointment, they should check back again at a later time. Providers are said to be continually updating appointment schedules. Seniors and individuals with disabilities can also call 1-800-432-2080 for support with registration and scheduling.