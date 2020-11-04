NMDOH COVID-19 testing effort aims to turn ‘red’ counties to ‘green’

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health in partnership with the state and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will launch an expanded COVID-19 testing effort across southern New Mexico. The testing surge aims on driving down virus positivity rates, turning “red” counties “green”.
NMDOH tracks COVID-19 cases by county with “red” counties averaging eight or more daily cases per 100,000 and test positivity of 5% or greater. “Green” counties have fewer than eight daily cases per 100,000 and a test positivity of under 5%.
Starting on Thursday, November 5, NMDOH will establish 12 new testing sites across southern counties where the department states positivity rates are increasing and the virus is rapidly spreading. The sites will be operational starting Thursday, Nov. 5 and residents must pre-register for a test online at doineedacovid19test.com.
The new testing sites will be at the following locations:
- Las Cruces: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., New Mexico State University, 1780 University Ave, Lot 100, Las Cruces, NM
- Clovis: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Clovis Community College Gymnasium, 417 Schepps Blvd, Clovis, NM
- Hobbs: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Ralph Tasker Arena, 800 N Jefferson St, Hobbs, NM 88240
- Carlsbad: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., New Mexico State University – Carlsbad, 1500 University Dr, Carlsbad, NM
- Portales: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern NM University Greyhound Stadium, 1500 S Ave K, Portales, NM
- Socorro: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., NM Tech, 801 Leroy Pl, Socorro, NM
- Roswell: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Fifth Judicial District Courthouse, 400 N Virginia Ave, Roswell, NM
- Ruidoso: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Fire Station 1, 541 Sudderth Dr., Ruidoso, NM
- Sunland Park/Santa Teresa: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunland Park Casino, 1200 Futurity Dr, Sunland Park, NM
- Hatch: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Hatch Community Center, 837 NM-187, Hatch, NM
- Deming: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Valley Learning Center, 2300 E Pine St, Deming, NM 88030
- Alamogordo: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.,Alamogordo Civic Center, 800 E 1st St, Alamogordo, NM
