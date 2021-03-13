NMDOH: Clarifications made to public health order

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health has made slight clarifications to the public health order. A spokesperson for NMDOH said the following are the changes:
- Like public schools, private schools may now move toward full re-entry and operate without previously established occupancy limits. The face-covering requirement and other applicable COVID-safe practices still must be maintained.
- Indoor pools (categorized as “recreational facilities”) may operate in the Yellow Level (33%) and Red Level (25%) counties for physical therapy and socially distant exercise.
Read the full updated order below: