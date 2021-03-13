NMDOH: Clarifications made to public health order

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Friday night lights are on with fans in the stands. Friday night's football games between Grants and St. Pius at Bernalillo High School marks one of the first high school games with spectators. It's been a long time since fans were in the stands to watch their favorite student-athletes compete but now, fans are allowed to watch, and even with COVID-19 rules in place, they're excited.

It's was an exciting night as the students, friends, and families took to the stands to watch their favorite football players take to the field. After months of no sports, the games are back and the state announced last week fans would be too.