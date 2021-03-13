NMDOH: Clarifications made to public health order

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:
nmdoh

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health has made slight clarifications to the public health order. A spokesperson for NMDOH said the following are the changes:

  • Like public schools, private schools may now move toward full re-entry and operate without previously established occupancy limits. The face-covering requirement and other applicable COVID-safe practices still must be maintained.
  • Indoor pools (categorized as “recreational facilities”) may operate in the Yellow Level (33%) and Red Level (25%) counties for physical therapy and socially distant exercise.

Read the full updated order below:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES