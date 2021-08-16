NMDOH calling on healthcare workers to volunteer for nurse workforce

FILE – In this July 27, 2020, file photo, notes to medical personnel are hung in an area as they prepare to ender a COVID-19 unit at Starr County Memorial Hospital in Rio Grande City, Texas. As the coronavirus pandemic surges across the nation and infections and hospitalizations rise, medical administrators are scrambling to find enough nursing help — especially in rural areas and at small hospitals. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Monday, the New Mexico Department of Health issued a statewide call to fill much-needed nursing positions. A press release states this is due to the increase in hospitalizations across the state. Nurses and anyone with a medical license – including recently retired health care personnel with an active license – are asked to volunteer with the Medical Reserve Corps.

The release says the New Mexico Medical Reserve Corps maintains New Mexico’s statewide registry of volunteer healthcare providers and support personnel. The corps is part of the Emergency Systems for Advance Registration of Volunteer Health Professionals.

Healthcare officials say New Mexico hospitals are experiencing an increase in hospitalized patients due to delayed care or postponed surgeries. The surge in COVID-19 cases from the Delta variant is also a factor.

The release states the Medical Reserve Corp Program filled over 139 requests for help throughout the state, deploying 2,750 volunteers who logged over 278,797 hours for COVID response. Those eligible to volunteer can register online.