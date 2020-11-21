NMDOH attempting to contact bus passengers after COVID death reported

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health announced Saturday it is attempting to track down passengers who traveled on a bus headed to Denver, Colorado after a passenger reportedly died and tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials say 32 passengers were on the El Paso-Los Angeles Limousine Express Bus Route 284 that was traveling on Thursday, Nov. 19 with some being picked up in New Mexico. According to a news release from the department, they are unable to contact the other passengers on the bus due to there being little information available.
The department of health is asking any passengers to remain at home and limit contact with other people until Dec. 3. They recommend people to watch for fever and symptoms of the virus.
