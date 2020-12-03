NMDOH announces additional statewide COVID-19 testing sites

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Health Department is adding more COVID-19 testing sites around the state. The research company Curative already operates the testing site at Balloon Fiesta Park.

It has now expanded its operations to Judy Nelson Elementary school in Kirtland, Northern New Mexico College in Espanola, Daniel Fernandez Park in Los Lunas, and Rio Rancho High School. On Friday, a site opens at the Starmax in Deming.

“It has been our intention to open more Curative sites since the first one opened two weeks ago at Balloon Fiesta Park in Albuquerque,” said Acting Department of Health Secretary Billy Jimenez in a news release. “The site has been very successful and we are pleased to provide another, less invasive means of testing for New Mexico. We encourage everyone to keep getting tested as this is the fastest way for counties to go from red to green.”

According to the same news release, Curative is a California research company that created the first oral fluid test in the U.S. Trained New Mexico National Guard staff are present to ensure samples are collected properly. The Curative, self-collected, swab tests are shown to be at least as accurate as nose test swabs.

Patients must pre-register at curative.com.

Testing Locations: