NMBA talks about why it’s taking so long for small businesses to receive their loans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In a video released Monday, John Anderson the executive vice president of the New Mexico Bankers Association answered some questions about the Paycheck Protection Program.

One question every small business is asking is “Why is it taking so long?” As of Monday, April 13 Anderson says the funding has started and will continue throughout this week. He says the NMBA has 10 days once the loan is approved by the Small Business Administration to get the money to businesses. He also says the funding may be available to small businesses in New Mexico this week.

Another thing Anderson wanted to remind small business owners was that there are delays because the program was put together quickly and it’s only been up and running for two weeks.

Anderson also talked about how the banks are taking a first come first serve approach when it comes to the loan applications. However, he did say that existing customers at a bank will be served first since the non-existing customers will have to fill out additional information for that bank. He says that can slow the process down significantly.

“The fact of the matter is that we are frankly taking a first come first come first serve basis on our existing customers and not in any way shape or form excluding non customers. The reason we have sort of predicament problem on our hands is that the federal government regulators have a provision now in the regulations and it’s called “Know Your Customers” and the problem with that is that we have information with our existing borrowers that we don’t have with our non customers,” said Anderson. “So for us to take an application from a non customer, we’ve got to procure some additional information which slows down the process.”

Anderson also talked about how money for the Paycheck Protection Program will eventually run out. He believes it’s safe to say that there will be a re-authorization of the bill.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources