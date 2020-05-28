NMAA votes to allow school programs to return to play June 15

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Activities Association voted Thursday to allow school sports programs to return to play next month under strict guidelines. Starting June 15 individual skill development and workouts will be allowed but equipment cannot be shared and no games or scrimmages are allowed.

During phase one, weight room and locker rooms will also stay closed, all students will be screen daily for COVID-19 symptoms including temperature checks. Officials say how students and coaches do during phase one will determine phases two and three.

“Everybody is still a little handcuffed with what they can do. It’s really not skill development, it’s more the emotional mental well being with kids than anything,” said Sally Marquez, NMAA Executive Director. Marquez also put rumors to rest that there will be no school, sports or activities this fall. She says unless information comes from the state or her, it is not true.