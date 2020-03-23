NM United announce partnership with governor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This weekend, the New Mexico United announced its partnership with the governor to share important info and to help lift people’s spirits.

“I’m here to show you some exercises I’ve been using to stay fit, and I got a special workout buddy with me,” New Mexico United’s Austin Year said in a video. Year shared the video showing people how they can keep in shape while the governor’s social distancing orders are in effect.

They also started issuing PSA’s this weekend, sharing helpful tips to support local businesses during the pandemic, including buying gift cards and leaving positive online reviews.

