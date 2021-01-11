NM Supreme Court to hear arguments on whether state should compensate businesses

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday, the state Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on whether the state must pay businesses forced to close during the pandemic.

More than a dozen businesses sued the state including many shuttered for months, saying the shutdown has caused them economic hardship and they claim it’s on the state to compensate them for their losses.

The hearing begins at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Next Read:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES