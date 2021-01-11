NM Supreme Court to hear arguments on whether state should compensate businesses

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday, the state Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on whether the state must pay businesses forced to close during the pandemic.
More than a dozen businesses sued the state including many shuttered for months, saying the shutdown has caused them economic hardship and they claim it’s on the state to compensate them for their losses.
The hearing begins at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
