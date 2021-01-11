NM Supreme Court to hear arguments on whether state should compensate businesses

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - Sandoval County reports that starting on January 19, 2021, the Sandoval County Emergency Operations Center in collaboration with the New Mexico Department of Health will be administering COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the afternoon. DOH will send confirmation of a specific time of the vaccinations after a person registers and confirmation is sent by the department.

Starting the week of January 25, Sandoval County reports that the EOC and DOH will be increasing their allotments to 400 doses (200 first and 200 second) a week so that there will be plenty of opportunity for personnel to get their first dose of the vaccine. Sandoval County states that a system has been created that will remind individuals who have received the first dose when they need to schedule their second dose.