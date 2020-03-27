NM Supreme Court suspends in-person CYFD family visits for 30 days

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Children, Youth, & Families Department announced Friday that it will begin facilitating court-ordered family visits for children who are in foster care through video and telephone conferencing.

This is in compliance with a directive from the New Mexico Supreme Court that suspends in-person visits for 30 days because of health risks from COVID-19. “Suspending in-person visitations is an incredibly difficult decision for the Department, as we know it will cause heartbreak for many children and families working towards reunification,” said CYFD Secretary Brian Blalock. “Though there may be increased physical separations, we will work to build increased family connections in these uncertain times.”

The suspension will remain in effect until April 26, unless extended or otherwise modified by the Supreme Court. The Court directed CYFD to provide for family visits through videoconferencing as a first preference and teleconferencing as a second preference.

