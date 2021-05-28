NM summer camps maintain COVID-safe practices following new CDC guidance

JEMEZ SPRINGS (KRQE) – Good news for summer camps across the country, the CDC announced they’re loosening their guidance for summer camps on social distancing and masks. So what does that mean for New Mexico’s summer camps? The CDC Guidance does not replace state COVID regulations, so one popular summer camp said they’ll keep an eye out for changes in the state’s guidelines.

“This is going to be the best day of my life,” said kids singing at a summer camp. That’s how some New Mexican kids are feeling now that camps are coming back after they closed down last summer because of the pandemic. Hummingbird Music Camp’s Director, Les Higgins, can’t wait to start up again.

“This will be our 63rd year and open for 62,” said Higgins. But this year, they’re taking extra precautions. “Asking the parents to get a test three days prior to coming to camp, to quarantine coming to camp, and/or to be vaccinated,” said Higgins.

Even spacing out their bunk beds, taking temperatures, wearing masks when they’re not eating, and frequently cleaning surfaces, following the state’s guidelines for summer youth programs. However, the CDC’s announcement Friday on easing their guidance for summer youth programs is music to some people’s ears.

The CDC said for camps where everyone is fully vaccinated, it’s safe to not wear masks and not do social distancing. This guidance does not replace state and local COVID safety rules. So Hummingbird Music Camp said they’re going to stick with their COVID-safe practices and see what the state does.

“If they relax their restrictions we will watch, we will just follow their requests,” said Higgins. “And the reason we do that is for the parents’ safety and so the parents know we’re doing the best we can for their child to keep them as safe as possible.”

The CDC’s announcement came out late in the evening and KRQE News 13 reached out to the governor’s office after hours to see if they’re looking into changing the summer youth programs to match the CDC’s guidelines, but haven’t heard back.