NM State Parks will remain closed to out of state visitors through January

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department’s (EMNRD) State Parks Division announced Thursday that New Mexico State Parks will remain closed to out-of-state visitors through January. 32 State Parks will remain open for day-use only to New Mexico residents only. All camping reservations will be refunded through Jan. 29.
According to a news release, El Vado Lake, Morphy Lake, and Manzano State Parks remain closed due to seasonal closures. State Parks advises the following additional guidance are still in place:
Limitations on Visitors:
- Only New Mexico residents may enter New Mexico State Parks.
- Visitors must show either a valid New Mexico license plate, a New Mexico driver’s license or ID card, a New Mexico vehicle registration, a federal document attesting to residency, or a military ID to be admitted to a State Park.
Additional guidance:
- Wearing a mask or cloth face covering is mandatory in public settings except when eating, drinking, or swimming or unless a healthcare provider instructs otherwise, and violators could face citations and $100 fines for not complying voluntarily.
- Keep groups to 5 people or less
- Bring hand sanitizer and additional personal protective equipment
- Maintain a social distance of 6 feet or more while recreating
- Overnight camping is prohibited
- Visitor centers and shower facilities remain closed
- No campfires or open fires
- Trails will be open; some water access is limited at this time due to seasonal conditions. Access may be limited to adhere to social distancing requirements
- No group shelter use or large organized events, in accordance with continued restrictions on mass gatherings
- Playgrounds closed
- To limit interactions, please use exact change when paying fees or purchase a day-use pass online
- Limited concession operations
- Recreate responsibly and pack out all trash
- Follow all safety guidelines when boating or swimming
For more information, visit emnrd.state.nm.us/SPD/.
