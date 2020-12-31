NM State Parks will remain closed to out of state visitors through January

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department’s (EMNRD) State Parks Division announced Thursday that New Mexico State Parks will remain closed to out-of-state visitors through January. 32 State Parks will remain open for day-use only to New Mexico residents only. All camping reservations will be refunded through Jan. 29.

According to a news release, El Vado Lake, Morphy Lake, and Manzano State Parks remain closed due to seasonal closures. State Parks advises the following additional guidance are still in place:

Limitations on Visitors:

  • Only New Mexico residents may enter New Mexico State Parks.
  • Visitors must show either a valid New Mexico license plate, a New Mexico driver’s license or ID card, a New Mexico vehicle registration, a federal document attesting to residency, or a military ID to be admitted to a State Park.

Additional guidance:

  • Wearing a mask or cloth face covering is mandatory in public settings except when eating, drinking, or swimming or unless a healthcare provider instructs otherwise, and violators could face citations and $100 fines for not complying voluntarily.
  • Keep groups to 5 people or less
  • Bring hand sanitizer and additional personal protective equipment
  • Maintain a social distance of 6 feet or more while recreating
  • Overnight camping is prohibited
  • Visitor centers and shower facilities remain closed
  • No campfires or open fires
  • Trails will be open; some water access is limited at this time due to seasonal conditions. Access may be limited to adhere to social distancing requirements
  • No group shelter use or large organized events, in accordance with continued restrictions on mass gatherings
  • Playgrounds closed
  • To limit interactions, please use exact change when paying fees or purchase a day-use pass online
  • Limited concession operations
  • Recreate responsibly and pack out all trash
  • Follow all safety guidelines when boating or swimming

For more information, visit emnrd.state.nm.us/SPD/.

Related Content:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery