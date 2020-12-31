NM State Parks will remain closed to out of state visitors through January

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - The New Mexico Public Education Department reports that 10 public school buildings appeared on the COVID-19 Watchlist in the week ending on Thursday, December 31 which signifies that they have had at least two rapid responses within a 14-day period. PED states that during that same period, no schools were placed on the Closure List.

The COVID-19 Watchlist is maintained by the New Mexico Environment Department and includes schools and businesses that have two or more rapid responses within 14 days. Schools and businesses with four or more rapid responses in 14 days are placed on the Closure List, are required to close, and according to PED, where appropriate return instruction to remote-only learning.