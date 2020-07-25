NM Restaurant Association files second lawsuit against governor

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Restaurant Association continues to fight the governor’s public health order.

The group is filing a new lawsuit, claiming the Department of Health did not turn over documents that explain why Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham banned in-person restaurant dining a second time. Though at press conferences, the governor has said sitting indoors for an extended period of time, around other people, presents a greater risk. This is the second lawsuit filed by the association this week.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Saturday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss