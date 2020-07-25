NM Restaurant Association files second lawsuit against governor

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Restaurant Association continues to fight the governor’s public health order.
The group is filing a new lawsuit, claiming the Department of Health did not turn over documents that explain why Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham banned in-person restaurant dining a second time. Though at press conferences, the governor has said sitting indoors for an extended period of time, around other people, presents a greater risk. This is the second lawsuit filed by the association this week.
