NM Restaurant Association files second lawsuit against governor

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) - The Navajo Nation has been one of the hardest-hit areas in the country when it comes to coronavirus, but first responders there said things are finally starting to improve. Dr. Aaron Price is working on the frontlines. "We have lost colleagues to this virus," Dr. Price said. "We are such a close-knit community. Everybody knows each other."

Price, who is the Chief of Hospital Medicine at Fort Defiance Indian Hospital, said the virus has taken its toll on the reservation filled with multi-generational households. "You have an uncle that comes into the hospital, tests positive, then goes back and is in contact with several other siblings," Dr. Price said. "It cascades from there."