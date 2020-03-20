Live Now
WATCH KRQE AT 10PM

NM Republicans call for special session

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s public health crisis has some lawmakers pushing to head back to Santa Fe for a special legislative session.

House Republicans say the massive oil industry downturn, along with the other economic effects of the COVID-19 crisis, could cost the state up to a billion dollars. So they’re calling for a special session to re-assess the state budget.

“The sooner we address these issues, the less painful it will be. The longer we take to address some, more severe and more impactful they will have to be,” said Rep. James Townsend.

The governor did respond saying if they were to reconvene, they would have to figure out how to meet without requiring everyone in the same room, to prevent the spread of the virus. She says her team is exploring that possibility.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞