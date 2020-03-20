NM Republicans call for special session

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s public health crisis has some lawmakers pushing to head back to Santa Fe for a special legislative session.

House Republicans say the massive oil industry downturn, along with the other economic effects of the COVID-19 crisis, could cost the state up to a billion dollars. So they’re calling for a special session to re-assess the state budget.

“The sooner we address these issues, the less painful it will be. The longer we take to address some, more severe and more impactful they will have to be,” said Rep. James Townsend.

The governor did respond saying if they were to reconvene, they would have to figure out how to meet without requiring everyone in the same room, to prevent the spread of the virus. She says her team is exploring that possibility.