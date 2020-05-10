NM Republicans ask Attorney General Barr to review Governor’s orders

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Republicans are asking U.S. Attorney General William Barr to step in and review the governor’s health orders.
State Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce and Cibola County Sheriff Tony Mace both sent letters to Barr. They claim the health orders issued since late March have violated residents’ civil rights.
The current order is scheduled to expire Friday, May 15. A governor spokesperson declined to comment on the letters.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ: New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order due to COVID-19 (amended April 30)
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites