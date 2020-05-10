NM Republicans ask Attorney General Barr to review Governor’s orders

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Republicans are asking U.S. Attorney General William Barr to step in and review the governor’s health orders.

State Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce and Cibola County Sheriff Tony Mace both sent letters to Barr. They claim the health orders issued since late March have violated residents’ civil rights.

The current order is scheduled to expire Friday, May 15. A governor spokesperson declined to comment on the letters.

