NM Republicans announce they will sue governor

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday afternoon, House Republicans announced they will be suing the governor over her Public Health Order.
Minority Leader of the New Mexico House of Representatives James Townsend said in a news release, “We have heard from Jobless workers, and businesses across the state and they are all saying the same thing, ‘without immediate relief, our livelihood will be lost for good’.”
The specifics of the legal action will be made once the suit is filed.
