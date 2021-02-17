NM Natural History Museum reopens Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in four months, people were finally able to visit the Natural History Museum. Dozens of people made their way to the museum Wednesday to check out the sights and sounds they’ve been missing for months.

“There’s nothing like being able to have people come into the museum and look around and be amazed by our giant roaring dinosaur behind me and also enjoy all the other things that we have to offer,” said Jim Greenhouse, the Space Science director with the museum.

The museum has been closed due to the pandemic, except for a quick four-week period from September to October when they reopened and were shut down again by the state.

Just like other state-run museums, they got the green light to reopen earlier this month. The museum is only allowed 75 guests at a time, and staff and visitors must wear masks. About 70% of the museum’s exhibits are open, but the Dino Theatre, Planetarium, and interactive touching exhibits are still closed.

Visitors said they’re thrilled to be back inside one of their favorite museums. “It just gives us something different besides being home all day every day and if we’re able to come with our masks and feel safe I think it’s great fun for all,” said Anne Marie Weaver.

The museum will now only be open Wednesday thru Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., instead of every day. Staff also recommend people buy their tickets online to ensure they’ll be able to get inside. Thursday is also another big day for the museum. NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover is set to land on the red planet. The museum will host a Facebook live watch party at 12:30 p.m.