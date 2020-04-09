NM Livestock Board urges public to renew brands online

Coronavirus New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Livestock Board reminded registered brand holders that their current card expires July 2020 and encourages renewals to be completed early online.

The office of the New Mexico Livestock Board is following directives and taking proactive measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 due to the governor declaring a State Public Health Emergency. The Livestock Board’s website offers people the ability to:

  • Renew their brand
  • Search for a brand
  • Access brand applications to submit by mail
  • Access brand transfer forms to submit by mail
  • Review and update animal health
  • Entry permit information and requirements
  • Access to statutes and rules related to livestock in New Mexico

People with questions can reach the office at (505) 841-6161 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. You can also email Barbara Hoffman from the Brand Department at Barbara.Hoffmann@state.nm.us.

