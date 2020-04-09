NM Livestock Board urges public to renew brands online

Cattle that are grass-fed, antibiotic and growth hormone free gather at Kookoolan Farm in Yamhill, Ore., Thursday, April 23, 2015. Oregon legislators are debating whether to curtail the practice over concern that repeated use of the antibiotics could make germs more resistant to the drugs and result in infections being passed on to humans who […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Livestock Board reminded registered brand holders that their current card expires July 2020 and encourages renewals to be completed early online.

The office of the New Mexico Livestock Board is following directives and taking proactive measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 due to the governor declaring a State Public Health Emergency. The Livestock Board’s website offers people the ability to:

Renew their brand

Search for a brand

Access brand applications to submit by mail

Access brand transfer forms to submit by mail

Review and update animal health

Entry permit information and requirements

Access to statutes and rules related to livestock in New Mexico

People with questions can reach the office at (505) 841-6161 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. You can also email Barbara Hoffman from the Brand Department at Barbara.Hoffmann@state.nm.us.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources