NM Humanities Council supports 13 nonprofits with nearly $100K in grant funding

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Humanities Council announced Wednesday that it has awarded nearly $100,000 towards cultural and historical humanities programs. The funding combined with in-kind contributions to the 13 nonprofit award recipients, is expected to deliver nearly $400,000 to support program continuity and operating costs amid the pandemic.

“In a time of uncertainty it is important that we continue to fund and highlight programs in New Mexico that challenge us to look at our past and present experiences,” said Brandon Johnson in a news release Wednesday, Executive Director, NMHC. “The organizations and programs NMHC is supporting with grants will make a continued impact in New Mexico through their tireless efforts to engage our communities and develop understanding of our history and culture.”

According to the same news release, the 13 organizations NMHC is supporting with the grants range from New Mexico museums to cultural centers, to organizations that support interpretive exhibitions, community histories to photography presentations on contemporary social issues.

“The Bernalillo Community Museum is a small organization in an underserved community, support from NMHC through their grant programs and the CARES Act has allowed us to continue to support scholars and museum workers in the region,” said Emily Stovel in the same news release, Museum Director for the Bernalillo County Museum. “Our work with the NM Humanities Council has provided us with a new path to finding the best way to serve our communities while continuing to explore our history and culture.”

NMHC says in 2019, they funded nearly $240,000 in programming across New Mexico through its grant programs and just wrapped up its CARES Act grant program that delivered $438,000 to assist humanities-focused organizations with operational costs during COVID-19. NMHC offers two grant deadlines a year. The next grant deadline to apply is October 1, 2020.