NM first responders leave note for coronavirus

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico first responders are trying to have fun during this tough time.

The San Juan County communications authority posted a photo over the weekend. It says, “Dear Coronavirus, our dispatchers are taken and are not looking for new relationships, stay away. Signed, First Responders.”

