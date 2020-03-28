NM Department of Health provides online tools for COVID-19 results, self-screening

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health announced on Saturday the launch of two online tools for the public regarding COVID-19.

One is a portal for receiving COVID-19 test results and the other, a self-screening tool to aid in determining if one needs to be tested for COVID-19. For the portal, a person in New Mexico who has been swabbed in order to be tested for COVID-19 will need to provide their name, date of birth, and the date of sample collection. If results are not yet available, it will be labeled as “pending.”

The self-screening tool provides New Mexicans with a list of questions designed to determine the extent of their symptoms and their chances of exposure to COVID-19 to provide recommendations as to whether they should be tested.

All persons who test positive for COVID-19 will be informed via phone call by their provider or the NMDOH and the portal will list their results as pending until they are notified.