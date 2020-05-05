NM Department of Health: 4 animals test positive for rabies in the state so far this year

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Department of Health says a skunk that attacked a person in De Baca County last week had rabies. This is the second skunk that tested positive for rabies there. The first one had an interaction with a dog earlier in April. A rabid fox in Grant County and a rabid skunk in Curry County have also been reported this year.

The DOH says pet and livestock owners should make sure their dogs, cats, horses and other livestock get vaccinated against rabies and that no pet food or garbage should be left outside. They also say pets should be leashed while being walked outside.

The DOH released guidelines to protect you and your families against rabies:

Always keep pets on a leash when outdoors.

Pets should be up-to-date on rabies vaccinations and wearing current license tags on their collar. If your cat or dog has been bitten or scratched, call your pet’s veterinarian.

Horses and other livestock should be considered for rabies vaccination to protect them from rabid animals that may attack them.

Stay away from wild or unfamiliar animals. This includes animals who are acting sick, fearless, aggressive or even friendly.

Do not attempt to feed, approach, or touch wild animals (alive or dead). Teach this important message to your children.

If you or a loved one are bitten by an animal, or come into contact with an animal’s saliva, wash the exposed site immediately with soap and water. Be sure to report the bite immediately to local animal control, seek medical care, and call the New Mexico Department of Health for receiving rabies exposure protective vaccination.

If you see a sick or dead wild animal, or a wild animal acting abnormally in this area, report it to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish.

If you or your pets come into any contact with wild animals report to the Department of Health 24/7 at 505-827-0006.

DOH says to also call your local Department of Game and Fish office or radio dispatch at 505-827-9376.

For more information, click here.