‘NM COVID-19 Emergency Supply Collaborative’ connecting PPE across the state to those in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While many get back to work, some companies are in need of personal protective equipment and others have plenty on hand that they want to give to others. Gabe Mounce works with economic development for the Air Force Research Lab. When COVID-19 hit, he wanted to make sure people had PPE supplies.

It sparked the New Mexico COVID-19 Emergency Supply Collaborative. The project is bringing together dozens of organizations across the state and country, with everything from gloves and isolation gowns to face shields and N-95 masks.

“I was trying to help some of our local healthcare systems get connected to some of the resources in town,” said Mounce. “I quickly got a bit overwhelmed trying to coordinate all of that and was thinking to myself, there’s got to be a better way to do this.”

As a result, the team created a sort of ‘matchmaking’ website. Those with supplies can send in their information, while places like doctor’s offices and hospitals looking for PPE, can submit their needs. The website connects both sides. Mounce says they’ve also created a directory for New Mexicans who want to get in touch with supplies for personal needs.

“What are the needs people have, especially among healthcare workers, and what other places do we know about that can provide supply,” said Mounce. “If you’re just genuinely concerned about how to source your own equipment, we’ve also created on our site, a self-service directory of companies, many of them local.”

Mounce says the project has shown how generous people can be. He hopes the service is able to continue through the pandemic, tailored to whatever is needed most at the moment.

“It’s been tremendous to see all of the good will that has come because of this,” said Mounce. He says the site was originally inspired by a similar project in New York and is happy with how it’s going in New Mexico, even getting local elected officials involved. The local effort was first organized with the help of the AFRL and New Mexico Tech.

So far, Mounce says around 17,000 pairs of gloves, 9,000 surgical masks, 20,000 isolation gowns, 390 N95 masks, 7,700 face shields, 4,000 3-D printed respirators, and 1,100 gallons of hand sanitizer have been supplied to more than 90 health care providers in the state, including hospitals, nursing homes, shelters and more. They’ve also made deliveries of supplies to Native communities like the field hospital in Gallup.

Organizations involved in the Collaborative include: