NM announces $170M for rental, utility assistance

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state and the City of Albuquerque will be offering $170 million in COVID-19 rental and utility assistance. Starting Monday, New Mexicans can apply for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The federal aid is being distributed to households experiencing financial hardship because of COVID-19. The state says New Mexicans can apply for assistance beginning April 5.

“New Mexicans have persevered through incredible challenges this last year,” said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in a news release from the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration. “My administration has stepped up not only to fight the health effects of the pandemic but to assist businesses and individuals at every single opportunity – and this program is more of the same, as we put the dollars at our disposal to the best possible use: helping New Mexicans.”

According to the same news release, renters are eligible for the program, except for residents of Bernalillo County, Dona Ana County, and those who live in a pueblo or tribal area. Those two counties, as well as tribal governments, will administer their own rental assistance programs.

“We know many New Mexicans require a variety of aid as a result of the pandemic, and as we acquire more funds, we will get the money out the door as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said Finance and Administration Secretary Debbie Romero in the same news release. “Our team has been working diligently on building this program from conception to launch.”

The news release says the state will either pay the landlord and/or the utility provider directly depending on the financial assistance request by the applicant. They say landlords and utility providers are encouraged to download a W9 and submit it to DFA via ERAVendor.Relations@state.nm. as soon as possible.

For those living in Bernalillo County and in need of assistance, visit bernco.gov/RENT. Those that live in Dona Ana County and in need of assistance can visit donaanacounty.org/rent-utilities-assistance.

New Mexicans have until August 31 to submit an application. To apply or for more information on eligibility and documentation, visit renthelpnm.org.