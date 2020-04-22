New York governor offers support for Navajo Nation

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The governor of New York Andrew Cuomo is offering support for the Navajo Nation. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says in a tweet that he spoke with Cuomo Tuesday. New York and the nation are being hit hard by the coronavirus.

They have 1,206 cases Tuesday evening with 48 deaths. Just over 400 cases are in New Mexico. That’s a decrease from Monday because the nation is no longer including cases in towns bordering the Navajo Nation.

New York is by far the U.S. epicenter of the virus and Nez says he greatly appreciates Cuomo reaching out to partner with the nation.

Had a great conversation with @NYGovCuomo who generously offered his support for the Navajo Nation’s COVID-19 response efforts. He has great admiration and love for the Navajo people. @NNVPLizer2019 and I greatly appreciate him reaching out to partner with us. Ahe’hee’ — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez (@NNPrezNez) April 21, 2020

