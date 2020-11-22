New south valley COVID testing center opens at community center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is ramping up its COVID testing efforts for people in Albuquerque. Now, there’s a new testing site open for a week, in an area of the metro hit hard by the coronavirus.

Saturday marks the first day people can get free testing at the Ted M. Gallegos Community Center, and the site is already getting a big response. More than 100 cars backed up along Coors south of Central. People need to register ahead of time to get tested there.

It’s open daily from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., except on Thanksgiving. They also have Spanish-speaking personnel on hand. Those who get tested don’t have to have symptoms to receive a test. This all comes as the Department of Health is also opening new testing sites in Santa Fe, Las Cruces, Sunland Park, and Socorro.

City Council Klarissa Peña says it was important that people in her district now have access to a closer testing site. “It’s just important because you know, in the southwest area, as many people have been hearing the numbers – it’s one of the top numbers in terms of COVID cases,” Peña said.

Meanwhile, the lines were much shorter Saturday at the State Fairgrounds. People were waiting around 15 minutes to get tested.

The state currently performs around 13,000 COVID tests a day. The governor this week said the state may even need up to 50,000 tests a day to help get a handle on the virus.