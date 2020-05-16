New public housing grants awarded to New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans will soon get more help accessing affordable housing amid the pandemic.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is awarding public housing authorities across the state more than $5.5 million in grants. It’s part of a relief package approved by congress. Our state was previously awarded nearly $17 million in HUD Grants.
