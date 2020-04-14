New Nob Hill mural honors healthcare heroes, essential workers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  A new mural in Nob Hill is honoring ‘Healthcare Heros’ and other essential workers. The artwork at Central and Morningside was created by two local artists who are also co-owners of the Home Grown NM Trading Post. The mural says to quote, ‘Protect yourselves & your family, reduce the risk to others.’ A doctor is prominently featured but professions like cashiers, sanitation workers and restaurant services are also part of the piece.

