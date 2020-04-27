New money for Paycheck Protection Program gives small business second chance

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Small businesses will get another shot at forgivable business loans starting Monday.
Another $310 billion is being added to the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program. It will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis. The funding does become a grant if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest and utilities.
The first round of funding was gone within two weeks. Businesses can apply again starting Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. You can apply on their website.
