New money for Paycheck Protection Program gives small business second chance

FILE – In this April 2, 2020 file photo, “For Sale By Owner” and “Closed Due to Virus” signs are displayed in the window of a store in Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich. Business filings under Chapter 11 of the federal bankruptcy law rose sharply in March, and attorneys who work with struggling companies are seeing signs that more owners are contemplating the possibility of bankruptcy. Government aid my simply be too little too late. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Small businesses will get another shot at forgivable business loans starting Monday.

Another $310 billion is being added to the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program. It will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis. The funding does become a grant if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest and utilities.

The first round of funding was gone within two weeks. Businesses can apply again starting Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. You can apply on their website.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources