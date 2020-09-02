New Mexico’s tourism industry may take years to recover as 14-day quarantine continues

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s tourism industry is losing billions of dollars in visitor spending. Some say the continued 14-day quarantine on out-of-state visitors has a big impact on that loss.

After a record-breaking year for tourism in 2019, New Mexico started 2020 on a good path to bring visitors and dollars into the state. Since COVID-19 and the resulting public health orders caused many businesses to close, it’s now one of the industries hit the hardest.

“When COVID hit, our whole industry came to a screeching halt,” said Cabinet Secretary Jen Paul Schroer, with the state’s Tourism Department. “We have seen a drastic decline in our visitor spending which brings new wealth into our economy.”

The state is losing an average of $403 million in visitor spending each month, resulting in around $2 billion lost between March and July. It’s a number likely to grow as the state prepares for the loss of a 2020 Balloon Fiesta.

“We don’t have people staying in our hotels,” said Schroer. “We don’t have people coming to our museums or restaurants.”

Even as hotels and businesses adopt COVID-safe practices, the Tourism Department says the mandatory 14-day quarantine hurts visitor dollars coming in. However, until an amendment to the quarantine is announced, they want to take things day-by-day and remain safe.

“That has been a deterrent, it definitely was necessary. You can see that was a tactic that a lot of the public health officials implemented,” said Schroer. “They’re really taking a deep look at the implications of that 14-day quarantine to make sure that we’re not introducing too much risk.”

Still, Schroer says she remains hopeful New Mexico’s tourism — including national parks, Balloon Fiesta, conventions and more — will bounce back. The Tourism Department says it will take time though. It could take up to six or seven years for the state’s tourism economy to fully recover.

“As we look toward the next fiscal year, we keep the tourism department’s budget in tact. Right now is not the time to cut,” said Schroer. “We are going to rebound from this pandemic. I’m not saying it’s not going to be hard. It’s going to be really hard.”

The Tourism Department says Albuquerque’s Sunport also saw one of the biggest drops in the country of flyers going through TSA checkpoints. They say it’s crucial to get air traffic going again.