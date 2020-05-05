Live Now
New Mexico’s top youth volunteers of 2020 honored with $2,500 donation

Coronavirus New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two youth New Mexico volunteers are being honored with a $2,500 for their local COVID-19 response.

Fourteen-year-old Sheree Anderson and 18-year-old Makayla Gates were recognized this weekend for their outstanding volunteer service during the 25th annual, Prudential Spirit of Community Awards. They get to donate the $2,500 toward the local COVID-19 response efforts of a nonprofit organization of their choice.

Actress Kristen Bell even congratulated the teens’ hometowns of Peralta and Rainsville, near Mora at the virtual celebration.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

