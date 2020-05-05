New Mexico’s top youth volunteers of 2020 honored with $2,500 donation

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two youth New Mexico volunteers are being honored with a $2,500 for their local COVID-19 response.

Fourteen-year-old Sheree Anderson and 18-year-old Makayla Gates were recognized this weekend for their outstanding volunteer service during the 25th annual, Prudential Spirit of Community Awards. They get to donate the $2,500 toward the local COVID-19 response efforts of a nonprofit organization of their choice.

Actress Kristen Bell even congratulated the teens’ hometowns of Peralta and Rainsville, near Mora at the virtual celebration.

