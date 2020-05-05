New Mexico’s top youth volunteers of 2020 honored with $2,500 donation

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two youth New Mexico volunteers are being honored with a $2,500 for their local COVID-19 response.
Fourteen-year-old Sheree Anderson and 18-year-old Makayla Gates were recognized this weekend for their outstanding volunteer service during the 25th annual, Prudential Spirit of Community Awards. They get to donate the $2,500 toward the local COVID-19 response efforts of a nonprofit organization of their choice.
Actress Kristen Bell even congratulated the teens’ hometowns of Peralta and Rainsville, near Mora at the virtual celebration.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ: New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order due to COVID-19 (amended April 30)
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- New Mexico School Closings: What you need to know
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites