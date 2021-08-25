New Mexico’s top health officials to address COVID-19

FILE – In this March 2, 2021, file photo, pharmacy technician Hollie Maloney loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. The U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – State health officials, including New Mexico's Human Services and acting Department of Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase, will address the state's continued effort to fight COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.

Alongside Dr. Scrase, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Ross and NMDOH Deputy Secretary Dr. Laura Parajón will join the discussion. The news conference comes as COVID-19 hospitalizations surged on Tuesday.

New Mexico reported 426 people in the hospital with COVID-19 Tuesday. The last time the state saw comparable numbers of hospitalizations as cases trended upward was around November 8, 2020. Earlier this month, Dr. Christine Ross said the increase in COVID-19 cases “looks similar to what (the state) saw prior to (New Mexico’s) worst surge to date in the winter.”

Since the Ross’ remarks, new COVID-19 cases have continued to trend upward. On Tuesday, the state reported 876 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths. Among the 426 people hospitalized, the state says the number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico.

Meanwhile, the FDA this week gave full-approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. More than 76% of New Mexicans 18 and older have now received at least one doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while nearly 67% of New Mexicans 18 and older are now considered fully-vaccinated.