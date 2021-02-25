New Mexico’s revised framework giving couples hope for weddings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s new framework has given New Mexico brides and grooms renewed hope for when they might be able to have the wedding of their dreams. Albuquerque resident Madison Murphy was able to pull off a picture-perfect wedding on the beach in California. “We just had no idea if there was still going to be restrictions and I really just didn’t want to plan a wedding, a big wedding hoping that everything would be lifted,” said Murphy.

Now New Mexico brides have a little more clarity about what their guest lists could look like with the addition of the Turquoise Level to the state’s reopening framework. “I heard from so many brides yesterday once the orders went through that they are super excited and they are deciding not to postpone their date any further,” said Akshay Patel of Simply Decor and Events.

At the Turquoise Level, 150 people can attend mass gatherings. However, before they can get to Turquoise, counties must remain green for two consecutive two-week reporting periods. Right now, Bernalillo County is in the Yellow Level but local wedding experts are hopeful. “Being able to have that turquoise level gives us some opportunity to plan,” said Shauna Pointer, Owner, NM Wedding Collective.

Taos County is in the green right now, if their numbers hold they could be turquoise in two weeks. But a local officiant there says people don’t want to get their hopes up. “I think there is still a little reluctance for people to be committing in June, July August to large weddings. we’re all a little gun shy after what we’ve been through,” said Dan Jones.

“On our invitations to our Zoom wedding, we put that we will have a reception to follow at some point. I guess in the turquoise level, maybe this summer we’ll see,” said Murphy.

According to the Bernalillo County Clerk’s Office, about 2,600 marriages were performed last year. That’s 1,200 fewer than the year before.