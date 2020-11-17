New Mexico’s plan to assess each county after two-week shutdown

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s current public health order is in effect for only two weeks. However, health officials agree it could take longer to see any widespread improvements when it comes to COVID-19. So, what does the state’s path to reopening actually look like?

“After Monday, November 30th, the state will implement a three-tier, county-by-county system using county-level public health data, to establish a reopening,” explained Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, during a November 13 news conference. “So, a set of benchmarks for each county.”

Gov. Lujan Grisham said New Mexico must “reset in its battle against COVID-19.” In a slide presentation during the news conference, the governor stated, “Two weeks of dramatically limited activity and travel can effectively blunt the spread of the virus.”

Slide presented during November 13 news conference

“Saving lives, which is the most important thing we must do, and making sure that we don’t collapse our healthcare system,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.

According to the COVID Exit Strategy, which tracks each state’s response, New Mexico’s daily average for new cases has increased by 77% over the last two weeks, making contact tracing “extremely difficult,” and “constraining” the state’s healthcare system.

After November 30, the state will assess each county’s test positivity rates. “Green” counties with low test positivity rates and daily case counts may be allowed to gradually reopen their economies.

Yellow counties will have more restrictions. “Red means that county isn’t ready to go back to any of the non-shelter in place efforts,” explained Gov. Lujan Grisham.

However, the overall data may not improve in just two weeks. Currently, counties with test positivity rates higher than 5% are considered ‘red.’

“It takes a little bit of time, it’s almost like a weight-loss regimen, or a workout regimen where in two weeks you’re not immediately gonna see how much muscle you’ve gained,” explained Marisa Maez, Communications Director for the New Mexico Department of Health. “It takes time to see your results.”

If and when a county gets the green light to reopen more of its economy, the Department of Health warns against people flocking to those places if they live outside the green county.

“It’s really hard on everyone,” said Maez. “It’s not just, we’re asking one particular person to do something. We’re asking everybody to make this change so that we can do our best to get back to normal, but it’s gotta happen as one collective movement.”

Health officials also expressed concern that New Mexico may see more COVID-19 cases in the weeks following the Thanksgiving holiday if people break the rules and host gatherings.