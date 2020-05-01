Breaking News
Gov. Lujan Grisham authorizes Gallup lockdown
New Mexico’s COVID-19 Modeling System: How the virus is affecting the state

Coronavirus New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There has been a lot of questions about the modeling system the state uses to strategize in the fight against coronavirus. Now it’s online for anyone who wants to check it out. It’s 29 pages with information on what goes into state health officials’ decisions on social distancing, closures and stay-at-home policies.

It also has much more information on how the virus is affecting regions on the state differently. The model is updated on a daily based on recent information. It also incorporates social distancing and provides risk adjustment for age, disease, burden and social determinants of health by county.

The NM model also considers differences in disease risk using data on social determinants of health, the John Hopkins Adjusted Clinical Groups, health plan data and delivery system clinical data.

View NM COVID-19 Model

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

