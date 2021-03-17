New Mexico’s border counties push for more vaccine resources

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – In an update on Wednesday, New Mexico Health Officials announced the state is leading the country for vaccine distribution. However, there are counties in New Mexico not seeing that same success in their regions.

Community leaders in Doña Ana County and Las Cruces, for example, are asking the state for more vaccine doses and resources. Local leaders say their elder and Hispanic population, as well as proximity to Texas and Mexico, puts them at a higher risk.

“It’s very concerning because our communities are connected,” explained Manuel Sanchez, Doña Ana County Commission Chair. “If we see a spike in El Paso, we see a spike here in Doña Ana County.”

Ever since Texas Governor Greg Abbott lifted his state’s mask mandate and COVID-19 restrictions, border counties in New Mexico are on high alert. “We’re just treading water here in Doña Ana County,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez recently sent a letter to Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. He’s asking for an increased share of COVID-19 vaccines, help from the National Guard to reach home-bound residents and rural populations, and to certify the Las Cruces Fire Department to administer vaccine shots.

“Our citizens are at risk and we have already seen some struggles with going back with our red to yellow,” explained Las Cruces City Councilor Tessa Abeyta-Stuve. She also chairs the city’s COVID-19 vaccine task force.

“We want to make sure that we’re continuing this momentum first and foremost to protect our community, and then also to help protect our economy as well,” said Abeyta-Stuve. “And keep us moving forward together.”

She said they’ve implemented unique solutions in Las Cruces, such as setting up registration assistance sites outside local grocery stores. “We at the city, are putting out booths at our local community grocers, Home Depots, to have information on how to register, so we can assist them to register if they have any questions,” Abeyta-Stuve explained.

“When we talk about equitability is meeting people where they’re at, and making sure that we’re going to those spaces,” said Abeyta-Stuve. “We know that there’s going to be limitations on just internet access, computers, even driving.”

According to the New Mexico Department of Health, nearly 48% of Doña Ana County residents are registered to get a vaccine. The state dashboard shows 13% of residents in the county are fully vaccinated.

Numbers are much higher in counties like Guadalupe, where more than 40% of residents are fully vaccinated. Other border counties like Lea show 10.8% of residents there are registered to receive a vaccine.

It’s something the state wants to see improve, to get more resources in those communities. “I think we need to become more and more creative about how we’re reaching people, and doing the registration piece of it, to get to people we need to get to the most,” explained Dr. Laura C. Parajón, Deputy Secretary for the New Mexico Department of Health.

Doña Ana County was just notified they’ll receive a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency, specifically to help distribute vaccines. State health officials said they’ll also be sending 100 extra doses a week to Doña Ana County, in part since they’ve piloted an effort to get home-bound residents vaccinated.

“I think when communities get involved in every aspect of COVID, things go better,” said Dr. David Scrase, Secretary for the state’s Human Services Department. “I think people really hear those messages louder and clearer when they’re coming from within their county.”

Providers in border areas, like Lea County with a lot of oil and gas workers, told News 13 they have plenty of people who want a shot, but many of those oil and gas workers are not yet eligible under the current vaccine phase. “We’re also looking to get more vaccine so that we can open up a bit more quickly while maintaining prioritization for those who are most vulnerable,” said Dr. Tracie Collins, New Mexico’s Health Secretary.