New Mexico working on how to better track, use antibody test results

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A lot of New Mexicans are taking antibody tests to see if they’ve had the coronavirus. However, the state’s medical team is still trying to figure out how to best track and use those test results. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham addressed the antibody test issue during Thursday’s news conference and acknowledged it can be useful for the state to try and track how the virus is spreading. But, there are still a lot of hurdles.

“I think it’s too early and we haven’t done enough of it to really say whether or not it’s telling us anything,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “And while it can be inaccurate, having a sense about whether antibodies are present in populations in New Mexico will give us data that will be valuable, in my opinion, to the Medical Advisory Team, because we’re learning about this virus and who it impacted, and when it impacted them.”

Gov. Lujan Grisham said she understands why people want to know if they have antibodies to COVID-19. However, the Center for Disease Control and New Mexico’s Medical Advisory Team have some cautions about antibody testing.

First, only a handful of labs in New Mexico have FDA approved, reliable tests. Other antibody tests on the market can give inaccurate results. An antibody test is different than a diagnostic test for COVID-19. It’s normally a blood draw that can tell someone if they’ve had the virus and didn’t know it.

The CDC warns it’s still unclear if the antibodies will make someone immune to the virus, and if so, for how long. According to its website, the CDC states the antibody test results could be used together with other clinical data in the future, to determine whether someone may be less susceptible to infection.

There’s the issue of tracking results. Currently, New Mexico state law only requires labs to report positive test results related to infectious diseases. Health and Human Services Secretary, Dr. David Scrase said that needs to change in order for New Mexico to use the data from antibody tests. “We’re working on that, we are going to ask for better reporting,” said Dr. Scrase.

“If you’re trying to figure out what percent of the population is immune, you need to know both the positive tests and the negative tests,” Dr. Scrase explained. “So we’re working on an approach to this, where the Department of Health can actually ensure that one, people who are doing these tests are transmitting all of their information to the Department of Health.”

He said they also need to ensure results are submitted electronically to the state. For now, the state says there is not a coordinated effort for mass antibody testing in New Mexico, but they are still discussing plans. There are private labs in Albuquerque offering FDA-approved antibody tests for a little more than $100. With a doctor’s order, insurance may cover the antibody testing fees.

The National Institutes of Health just launched an antibody study and plans to test 10,000 people in the U.S. That study isn’t supposed to wrap up until 2022.

