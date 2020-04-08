New Mexico Workforce Solutions extending hours to help with unemployment claims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There will soon be more help for New Mexicans desperately needing to file an unemployment claim.

Starting on Wednesday, the Unemployment Insurance Operations Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the rest of the week and the department says it’s working to extend those hours even more. An official announcement on these extended hours will happen on Friday, April 10.

The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions strongly encourages those with access to the internet to apply and complete weekly certifications online.

The department reports that under the guidance of the U.S. Department of Labor, they will waive the waiting week for those who have applied for benefits since March 15. This means claimants will receive an extra week of benefit payments to their account while new applicants will receive their benefits faster.

The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions will begin an uto-adjdication program this week that will clear specific pending issues that will result in a release of held payments to claimants. This allows the department to process issues systematically instead of one by one.

