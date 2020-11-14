New Mexico workers may be eligible to reopen unemployment claims

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Forest Service and National Park Service is expanding its Every Kid Outdoors program. The program was originally created for fourth graders and their families to visit parks, forests, and monuments for free with a pass. Because so many fourth-graders have missed out due to the pandemic, it will also be open to fifth graders through next August.

According to a news release, voucher holders also receive a free Christmas Tree permit available through www.recreation.gov or Forest Service offices. There is a $2.50 online processing fee.