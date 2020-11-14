New Mexico workers may be eligible to reopen unemployment claims

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As businesses close again, some New Mexico workers may be able to reopen their unemployment benefit claims. Workforce Solutions says the option is open to people who were claiming unemployment, then returned to work, but now are out of work again or working reduced hours. Workers who have already exhausted their 26 weeks of regular state benefits will have the option to apply for other types of relief, such as ‘pandemic emergency unemployment compensation.’

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss