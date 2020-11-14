New Mexico workers may be eligible to reopen unemployment claims

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As businesses close again, some New Mexico workers may be able to reopen their unemployment benefit claims. Workforce Solutions says the option is open to people who were claiming unemployment, then returned to work, but now are out of work again or working reduced hours. Workers who have already exhausted their 26 weeks of regular state benefits will have the option to apply for other types of relief, such as ‘pandemic emergency unemployment compensation.’
