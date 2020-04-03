New Mexico woman shares message of hope through art

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico woman is using her talent to share a message of hope with New Mexicans.

Lindsey Allen used a blank canvas to create a beautiful painting of the Albuquerque skyline, a famous New Mexico sunset and the message, New Mexico strong.

Allen hung the banner outside her house but says her brother works as a mechanic for Albuquerque Fire Rescue and hope to hang it there.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources